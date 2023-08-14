Tema Metro Education Directorate recorded incident free 2023 BECE

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, commended educational stakeholders on the success of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which ended last Friday, and described the exam's administration as seamless and incident-free.

Mrs. Ofori also commended the invigilators and security personnel who were there, as well as the candidates who observed the rules of engagement.

She claimed that the one-week exam, which began on Monday, August 7th and ended on Friday, August 11th, went down without a hitch throughout the city.

Mrs. Ofori indicated that there had been no reports of invigilation misbehaviour, late delivery of exam papers to the centre, or candidate misbehaviour.

She did, however, mention that they had logged a few complaints from applicants about headaches and gastrointestinal problems, which were handled by the nurses assigned to the centres.

Meanwhile, 4,226 Tema Metropolis final-year junior high school pupils took the 2023 BECE at 13 centres.

The 27 public elementary schools enrolled 2,497 students, while the 67 private schools enrolled 1,729 students.

The BECE was conducted in Tema Metropolis by 149 invigilators, 13 supervisors, and 14 assistant supervisors.

-CDA Consult || Contributor