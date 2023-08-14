Tension at GIMPA over alleged Rector’s decision not to extend registration deadline for students

14.08.2023 LISTEN

There is tension among students and management of GIMPA over Rector Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu’s sole decision not to extend the registration deadline for late registration of students who paid their fees lately to register for their courses and write exams.

This alleged action by the Rector has denied a lot of students an opportunity to register for their various courses.

The students also claimed that their inability to register in one-month duration was as result of short periods in between their trimesters. They normally do three trimesters and raising such huge monies (GHC5,600.00) within the shortest time for each trimester was a herculean task for them looking at the harsh economic situations at hand.

The students also mentioned that all the school items that they were billed for in their admission letters which they have paid for have also not been given to them by management till now.

They accused the Rector of allegedly running the school as if it is his private school and whatever he says is final and no one dares to challenge him.

All other efforts by student leaders to get the Rector to rescind his decision and open the Registration Portal for students to register have proven futile.

He further threatened that the affected students will have to re-sit for all the courses they were not able to register for and pay Ghc700.00 per course to write five courses else they won’t graduate.

This has made the affected students angry and frustrated because they actually have done the payment of the fees as well.

The affected students channeled all their grievances to the management through their students’ leaders but still no positive response.

The affected students said they have so much respect for the school and therefore do not want to engage in any demonstrations to tarnish the image of the school but if management is still adamant about their concerns, they will advise themselves accordingly if that is what will let management open up the portals for them to register.

The students’ body is therefore calling on stakeholders such as the GIMPA Council Chairman, Mr. Kofi Darko Asante, the Minister of Education Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Speaker of Parliament, the Presidency, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) to intervene in the situation for the amicable settlement of the matter to avoid rioting and demonstration that might lead to destruction of properties at the campus.

Efforts to get the school's Rector side of the story have proven futile.