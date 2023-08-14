There’s no tension on campus, report that 2000 students have been sacked is false – Kumasi Technical University

14.08.2023 LISTEN

The Management of Kumasi Technical University has rubbished reports alleging that its Chancellor Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor has sacked over 2,000 students.

Several media outlets that carried the story noted that this has created tension in the school.

But in a press release to clarify issues, the school has explained that rather, some 648 students who have not registered due to failure to settle fees have been asked to defer their course.

The decision according to the release from the Management of Kumasi Technical University was taken by the board of the school after the affected students failed to register despite a postponement of the deadline for registration from May 29 to August 7.

“The Management of the University’s attention has been drawn to publications by some media houses in relation to the subject above and wants to state categorically that the reportage by those media houses is totally inaccurate, especially when the University has not been contacted on the issue,” parts of the release form the Kumasi-based school said.

It continued, “The University wants to state that no student has been sacked. Rather, students who have not registered for the Second Semester of 2022/2023 Academic Year, were asked to defer their programmes for that semester after the university made several concessions to get all students to register.

“Per the Academic Calendar of the University approved by the Academic Board, the deadline for students to register was 29th May, 2023. The Management of the University sent a notice to all students on 24th May, 2023 to remind them of the deadline; and also announce designated offices to assist any student who had difficulties in connection with his or her registration.

“Despite the Executives of the SRC setting a deadline of 3rd August, 2023, the University added a human face and formally ended course registration for students on 7th August, 2023, when even the End-of-Second-Semester Examination had begun.

“After these many concessions, there are still 648 students who have not registered, as opposed to the 2,000 that some media houses had stated. It must be noted that, contrary to what was falsely claimed, the University’s Academic Board took this decision, and not the Chancellor, the Honorable Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor.”

The Management of Kumasi Technical University through its press release assures parents and the general public that there is no tension on campus as over 11,000 students who registered for the Second Semester of the 2022/2023 Academic Year are comfortably writing their examinations without any difficulty.