Ghana presently languishing in pervasive autocracy and dishonesty – CDG-GH

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) has expressed worry over the current state of the country.

In a press release reacting to the Bank of Ghana`s 2022 annual report and financial statements, it said Ghana is presently languishing in pervasive autocracy and dishonesty under the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

This is part of the assessment of the Caucus after finding out from the Bank of Ghana report which confirms it incurred a loss of GHS60.8 billion in the past year.

The report which was widely discussed in both the media and the public also reveals how the Central Bank recorded a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion in 2022.

In the view of CDG-GH, Ghana’s economy is still passing through a plethora of worrying breaches of national Acts.

“CDG-GH is of the view that Ghana presently is languishing in pervasive autocracy and dishonesty; with its economic processes still passing through plethora of worrying breaches of national Acts, Regulations and Parliamentary rules. Mafia cum family and friends dictatorship with its brutal and tribal ramification has taken over the State order of the day,” part of a press release from the Caucus signed by its Executive Director Dr. E.K. Hayford

According to CDG-GH, it is important to consider the political milieu in which BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison was operating when the Central Bank incurred huge losses in order to understand the systematics of the problem.

The Caucus insists that the increasing rate of politicisation of the Police, the Army, Security agencies, the Judiciary, the BoG, the EC, and the clan activities in national issues is most worrying.

Just like the Minority in Parliament, CDG-GH believes Dr. Ernest Addison must leave his role as Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

BoG LEGAL INFRACTION PUSHES 850,000 PEOPLE INTO POVERTY.

ADDISON MUST GO !!!

REVIEW

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) reviewing the Bank of Ghana`s 2022 annual report and financial statements, is convinced that there are more question than answers to the report. The issue in question is the unprecedented huge losses of GHS 60.8 billion and the negative equity of GHS 55.1 billion recorded in 2022 by the BoG. Is the huge losses and negative equity the result of recklessness and mismanagement or fundamental issues that have to do with printing of money by BoG for the Government in 2021 and 2022?

POLITICIZATION

In order to understand the systematics of the problem, It is important to consider the political milieu in which Addison was operating; that is : the worrying and increasing rate of politicization of Police, Army, Security agencies, the Judiciary, the BoG, the EC, and the clan activities in national issues.

CDG-GH is of the view that Ghana presently is languishing in pervasive autocracy and dishonesty; with its economic processes still passing through plethora of worrying breaches of national Acts, Regulations and Parliamentary rules. Mafia cum family and friends dictatorship with its brutal and tribal ramification has taken over the State order of the day.

CONTRAVENTION

It is under this condition that one can understand how the Governor of Ghana Bank could print money amounting to GHS 35 billion in 2021 and GHS 42 billion in 2022 to finance Akufo Addo`s government in contravention of Section 30 of the Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 918). The amount printed (GHS35 billion in 2021 and GHS 42 billion in 2022) was a breach of the law.

THRESHOLD OF 5%

Amount printed far exceed the threshold of 5% of the previous fiscal year`s total revenue. In spite of its autonomy, the Bank of Ghana under its Governor Dr. Addison opened up to the dictates of the Executive and printed huge sums of monies without recourse to the laws and regulations of BoG to damage Ghana`s economy and render Ghana bankrupt; sending 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty. Addison must go !!!.

Dr E.K.Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-GH

