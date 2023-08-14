BoG’s illegal money printing for gov’t has sent 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty; Addison must go - CDG-GH

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) has added to calls for the resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison.

In a press release, CDG-GH raised concern about the GHS60.8 billion loss incurred by the Central Bank as reported in its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement.

After studying the report, CDG-GH says there are more questions than answers.

In its release dated Monday, August 14, it said the illegal printing of money by the Bank of Ghana for President Akufo-Addo’s government leading to damage to the economy has sent 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty.

Stressing that this is unacceptable, CDG-GH insists that BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison must leave his role as a matter of urgency.

“It is under this condition that one can understand how the Governor of Ghana Bank could print money amounting to GHS35 billion in 2021 and GHS42 billion in 2022 to finance Akufo-Addo’s government in contravention of Section 30 of the Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 918). The amount printed (GHS35 billion in 2021 and GHS 42 billion in 2022) was a breach of the law.

“Amount printed far exceed the threshold of 5% of the previous fiscal year`s total revenue. In spite of its autonomy, the Bank of Ghana under its Governor Dr. Addison opened up to the dictates of the Executive and printed huge sums of monies without recourse to the laws and regulations of BoG to damage Ghana`s economy and render Ghana bankrupt; sending 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty. Addison must go,” parts of the CDG-GH release signed by Executive Director Dr. E.K. Hayford said.

Read the full press release below:

CAUCUS FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE, GHANA (CDG-GH)

PRESS RELEASE

14th AUGUST 2023

BoG LEGAL INFRACTION PUSHES 850,000 PEOPLE INTO POVERTY.

ADDISON MUST GO !!!

REVIEW

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) reviewing the Bank of Ghana`s 2022 annual report and financial statements, is convinced that there are more question than answers to the report. The issue in question is the unprecedented huge losses of GHS 60.8 billion and the negative equity of GHS 55.1 billion recorded in 2022 by the BoG. Is the huge losses and negative equity the result of recklessness and mismanagement or fundamental issues that have to do with printing of money by BoG for the Government in 2021 and 2022?

POLITICIZATION

In order to understand the systematics of the problem, It is important to consider the political milieu in which Addison was operating; that is : the worrying and increasing rate of politicization of Police, Army, Security agencies, the Judiciary, the BoG, the EC, and the clan activities in national issues.

CDG-GH is of the view that Ghana presently is languishing in pervasive autocracy and dishonesty; with its economic processes still passing through plethora of worrying breaches of national Acts, Regulations and Parliamentary rules. Mafia cum family and friends dictatorship with its brutal and tribal ramification has taken over the State order of the day.

CONTRAVENTION

It is under this condition that one can understand how the Governor of Ghana Bank could print money amounting to GHS 35 billion in 2021 and GHS 42 billion in 2022 to finance Akufo Addo`s government in contravention of Section 30 of the Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 918). The amount printed (GHS35 billion in 2021 and GHS 42 billion in 2022) was a breach of the law.

THRESHOLD OF 5%

Amount printed far exceed the threshold of 5% of the previous fiscal year`s total revenue. In spite of its autonomy, the Bank of Ghana under its Governor Dr. Addison opened up to the dictates of the Executive and printed huge sums of monies without recourse to the laws and regulations of BoG to damage Ghana`s economy and render Ghana bankrupt; sending 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty. Addison must go !!!.

Dr E.K.Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-GH

0277606338