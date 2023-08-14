ModernGhana logo
Renaming University of Ghana after JB Danquah unacceptable – Clement Apaak

14.08.2023 LISTEN

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statement that the University of Ghana could potentially be renamed after Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah is completely unacceptable.

He argued that the president during his tenure has tried to give his forebears a prominent place in Ghanaian history.

This follows the President's hint that in the future, the prestigious institution could potentially be renamed after J.B Danquah, as a tribute to his unwavering determination and pivotal role in galvanizing the Ghanaian populace to establish the university.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments at the 75 th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana.

But in a Citi News Interview, Dr. Apaak said renaming the university will not be necessary.

“Remember that JB Danquah belongs to the president’s family and this is not the first time that we have picked up signals that if the president has his way, UG will be named after JB Danquah.”

“I believe that that ought not to be the case. There is a general tendency that we are witnessing where President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has tried to eulogise his ancestry and to give his forebears a prominent place in Ghana’s history,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

