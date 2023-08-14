ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CETAG President declares readiness 'to die on cross of conviction' in ongoing strike

Education National President for the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
National President for the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), Prince Obeng-Himah

The National President of the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), Prince Obeng-Himah, has doubled efforts on the union's resolve to continue its ongoing strike action.

With the ongoing strike entering its third week, the union head signaled they are prepared to continue to stage the industrial action as long as it takes.

Speaking Sunday, August 13, on JoyNews' 'The Probe,' Obeng-Himah stated "We are prepared to die on the cross of conviction that we have been sidelined and cheated for far too long."

"From 2004 until 2012, we existed without any identity. Our colleagues, who were to have been promoted by the GES, were left without it," Obeng-Himah explained.

He added that previous strikes had to be launched for legally mandated payments and entitlements.

"We had to embark on strike actions before the tokens that the law prescribed for us were paid," the CETAG president noted.

According to Mr. Obeng-Himah, CETAG signed an agreement with the government in 2021 to resolve all outstanding issues within 6 weeks.

However, negotiations dragged on for over a year without a satisfactory resolution.

CETAG members embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on August 1, to demand payment of long-standing arrears and allowances owed them by the government.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Over 600 KsTU students cry on management to rescind decision on deferment
14.08.2023 | Education
Ignore false reportage by media houses on alleged dismissal of students - KTU clarifies
15.08.2023 | Education
Soften your stance – Gifty Twum Ampofo appeals to CETAG
14.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Saboba: Coordinating director, internal auditor die in gory accident on Tamale-Yendi Road Saboba: Coordinating director, internal auditor die in gory accident on Tamale-Y...

27 minutes ago

Builsa North: Sandema residents protest over dumsor, petition VRA Builsa North: Sandema residents protest over ‘dumsor’, petition VRA

27 minutes ago

Trouble makers grabbed at Bawku Trouble makers grabbed at Bawku

27 minutes ago

North East: Rainstorm kills one, injure others in Yonyoo North East: Rainstorm kills one, injure others in Yonyoo

1 hour ago

You can decide to sleep at BoG premises; it's needless — Okoe-Boye replies to Minority over planned demo You can decide to sleep at BoG premises; it's needless — Okoe-Boye replies to Mi...

1 hour ago

We want Bawumia elected as NPP flagbearer; business will be better if he wins —NPP souvenir traders We want Bawumia elected as NPP flagbearer; business will be better if he wins — ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny most undemocratic, awfully reckless — Ablakwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrut...

2 hours ago

Come and trade, make money — Kenya to allow visa-free travel for all Africans Come and trade, make money — Kenya to allow visa-free travel for all Africans

2 hours ago

National President for the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah CETAG President declares readiness 'to die on cross of conviction' in ongoing st...

2 hours ago

Father face off with hospital to save son after pronounced brain dead Father face off with hospital to save son after pronounced brain dead

Just in....
body-container-line