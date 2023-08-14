CETAG President declares readiness 'to die on cross of conviction' in ongoing strike

The National President of the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG), Prince Obeng-Himah, has doubled efforts on the union's resolve to continue its ongoing strike action.

With the ongoing strike entering its third week, the union head signaled they are prepared to continue to stage the industrial action as long as it takes.

Speaking Sunday, August 13, on JoyNews' 'The Probe,' Obeng-Himah stated "We are prepared to die on the cross of conviction that we have been sidelined and cheated for far too long."

"From 2004 until 2012, we existed without any identity. Our colleagues, who were to have been promoted by the GES, were left without it," Obeng-Himah explained.

He added that previous strikes had to be launched for legally mandated payments and entitlements.

"We had to embark on strike actions before the tokens that the law prescribed for us were paid," the CETAG president noted.

According to Mr. Obeng-Himah, CETAG signed an agreement with the government in 2021 to resolve all outstanding issues within 6 weeks.

However, negotiations dragged on for over a year without a satisfactory resolution.

CETAG members embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on August 1, to demand payment of long-standing arrears and allowances owed them by the government.