Enrolled Nurses Group calls on gov’t to improve wages of members to meet current hardships

Health Enrolled Nurses Group calls on govt to improve wages of members to meet current hardships
Enrolled Nurses Group, Ghana (ENG-GH) has raised concern about the condition of service of members amid the current economic hardships in the country.

Speaking to Modernghana News in an interview, Prince A.K Anaba, National Chairman of ENG-GH has called on government to improve the wages of members to meet the demands of the challenges in the Ghanaian economy.

“We are calling on government to improve our condition of services by increasing the wages (salaries) of our members to meet the challenging state of the country,” he said.

Prince A.K Anaba further noted that as a group, it wants government to increase the study leave slot for certificate nurses (ENs).

The National Chairman of ENG-GH also appealed to government to pay trainee allowances for rotational nurses, final-year students, and second, and first-year students that are in arrears.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Extraordinary Annual General Conference of Enrolled Nurse Group on Monday, August 14, Prince A.K Anaba has assured members that leadership is in constant engagement with stakeholders to ensure better conditions for members and to facilitate and champion the welfare of all.

This year’s historic Extraordinary Annual General Conference will be attended by National executives of the Enrolled Nurses Group, Regional executives, and some selected members and past executives of the group.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye will attend the Conference as the Special Guest of Honour.

He will be joined by Dr. Kofi Amoh-Kodieh, Regional Health Director for GHS in the Bono Region, as well as other dignitaries.

The Conference which will be held in Sunyani is on the theme: “Championing the welfare of enrolled nurses through career development; to provide quality health care for all”.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

