Niger coup: Ghana’s gallant soldiers must be exempt from looming bloodbath – Ablakwa warns Akufo-Addo

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), has advised President Akufo-Addo to refrain from interfering in the present crisis in Niger.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the situation in Niger can be resolved peacefully.

He cautioned President Akufo-Addo in a tweet to hold on committing Ghanaian troops to an ECOWAS military intervention in troubled Niger.

“I reiterate our demand on President Akufo-Addo to immediately stop all his preparatory mobilization towards deploying Ghanaian soldiers for an ECOWAS military intervention in Niger.

“Akufo-Addo’s refusal to submit his Niger Policy to Parliament for thorough scrutiny by the people’s elected representatives is most undemocratic and awfully reckless.

“Ghana’s gallant soldiers must be kept far away from the looming bloodbath and geopolitical confrontation which is bound to explode with far-reaching consequences for stability in the already volatile region,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated.