ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.08.2023 Headlines

I'm not defending BoG; I'm only exposing the mischief of NDC — Richard Ahiagbah replies Ato Forson

I'm not defending BoG; I'm only exposing the mischief of NDC — Richard Ahiagbah replies Ato Forson
14.08.2023 LISTEN

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Dr. Cassiel Forson, the Minority Leader in parliament of being part of the discussions for constructing a new Bank of Ghana head office under the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, there are records and facts to support his claims.

He said in a tweet that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) goal is to caution Ghanaians about the mischief of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has refuted claims by the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, that he was a member of the Bank of Ghana Board when the processes for the construction of the bank’s new head office began.

In a press release, Dr. Forson said the claim is a “desperate attempt [by the NPP] to defend the indefensible.”

He said the Bank of Ghana under the erstwhile Mahama/NDC administration never awarded a contract for the construction of the new head office.

He added that the bank never purchased land anywhere in Accra for the construction of the building.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawku Conflict: We must cut off gun sponsors, look into chieftaincy issues - Adam Bonaa
14.08.2023 | Headlines
Constitutional governance still the best - Mahama
14.08.2023 | Headlines
Officials of Quick Credit and Marwako picked up for privacy breaches
14.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Facebook, WhatsApp fuelling Bawku conflict through hate speech — Sulemana Braima...

1 hour ago

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament MP for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu likely to lose Madina seat in 2024 — Poll

1 hour ago

If you cant defend the mess of BoG, don't include me in your propaganda — Ato Forson chides Ahiagbah If you can’t defend the mess of BoG, don't include me in your propaganda — Ato F...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Take away Atta Mills, all other politicians in NPP, NDC are crooks - Martin Kpeb...

3 hours ago

SHS teacher shot dead; 3 others injured in Bawku SHS teacher shot dead; 3 others injured in Bawku

3 hours ago

Nii Moi Thompson recounts how Akufo-Addos late uncle wanted to name the Northern Territories as 'Fergusonia' Nii Moi Thompson recounts how Akufo-Addo’s late uncle wanted to name the Norther...

3 hours ago

Constitutional governance still the best - Mahama Constitutional governance still the best - Mahama

3 hours ago

Officials of Quick Credit and Marwako picked up for privacy breaches Officials of Quick Credit and Marwako picked up for privacy breaches

3 hours ago

Niger coup: There's no need for us to go kill our own people — Osofo Kyiri Abosom threatens demo if Akufo-Addo sends troops Niger coup: There's no need for us to go kill our own people — Osofo Kyiri Aboso...

3 hours ago

Just like Akufo-Addo, J.B Danquah 'had a weird obsession for naming places' -- Nii Moi Thompson recounts Just like Akufo-Addo, J.B Danquah 'had a weird obsession for naming places' -- N...

Just in....
body-container-line