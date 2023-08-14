I'm not defending BoG; I'm only exposing the mischief of NDC — Richard Ahiagbah replies Ato Forson

14.08.2023 LISTEN

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Dr. Cassiel Forson, the Minority Leader in parliament of being part of the discussions for constructing a new Bank of Ghana head office under the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, there are records and facts to support his claims.

He said in a tweet that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) goal is to caution Ghanaians about the mischief of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has refuted claims by the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, that he was a member of the Bank of Ghana Board when the processes for the construction of the bank’s new head office began.

In a press release, Dr. Forson said the claim is a “desperate attempt [by the NPP] to defend the indefensible.”

He said the Bank of Ghana under the erstwhile Mahama/NDC administration never awarded a contract for the construction of the new head office.

He added that the bank never purchased land anywhere in Accra for the construction of the building.