Churches must encourage small weddings to make marriage attractive to youth – Life Coach

Solomon Buchi, a renowned Nigerian life coach has appealed to churches to encourage small weddings in order to make marriage more attractive and accessible to youth.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, August 13, Mr Buchi praised Christ Church International (CCI) for its culture of promoting small, inexpensive weddings.

He believes this has contributed to the high number of young people getting married in the church.

"One of the reasons I love CCI as a church is the culture of small weddings. It’s unspoken, but very loud. The pastors don’t care how small your wedding is, all they want to do is come and join you in 1 hour and leave," Mr Buchi stated.

He further noted, "I daresay that it might be one of the many reasons young people are getting married in numbers in CCI — the minimal pressure to do a big wedding and wear expensive wedding gowns and stuff. You could see someone on Sunday and on Wednesday, they have a wedding band."

The life and relationship expert implored other churches to follow suit and encourage scaled-down nuptials, so couples can focus on their commitment rather than extravagant lifestyles.

"The church must encourage small weddings so that all that people think about is the traditional rites. I love CCI!" he affirmed.

Many young people struggle to marry due to the social expectation of throwing elaborate, costly weddings.