Sureway Assemblies of God to donate health equipment to Kasoa Polyclinic

Sureway Assemblies of God Church is set to donate health equipment to the Kasoa Polyclinic as part of its 25th Anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the launch of the Anniversary in Kasoa, the head Pastor of the church, Reverend Dr. Daniel Boateng expressed the church's commitment to giving back to the community that has supported them over the years and making significant contributions to the health and well-being of the local community within which it operates.

“Our Silver Jubilee Anniversary is a testament of God’s grace and goodness, as well as the unwavering faith and support of our congregation, home and abroad, and the people of Kasoa,” he said

Rev Dan explained that “although there is a host of other activities to mark the silver jubilee celebration, the donation to the polyclinic is very dear to me. Hence, the church will support the polyclinic with some essential health equipment to enhance the medical facilities available to the residents of Kasoa and surrounding areas.”

Rev Daniel Boateng further disclosed that there will be a health walk on the day of the donation as well as a free health screening and consultation. He added that the church will also embark on an evangelism campaign to win more souls for God.

Outlining other planned activities to commemorate the celebration, the leader of the Planning Committee of the Anniversary and Board Secretary of the Church, Mr. Halvarde Otoo also said aside the donation to the hospital, there will be a traditional Cook-a-thon, a business empowerment conference, sporting activities and games, stage theater play, exhibition and fashion show, carols night, church dinner among others.

He explained that the series of planned activities will make the celebration a memorable one.

The 25th Anniversary of Sureway Assemblies of God church is a momentous occasion in its history and was launched with a blend of solemnity and festivity. Church members and the local community came together to commemorate the significant milestone, reflecting on the journey of the church and its impact on the lives of individuals, families and the community over the past 25 years.

The anniversary celebration is on the theme “Celebrating the Goodness of God.”