Okaikwai Central Burra Songai Chief meet, confers Saifu_llah title on Speaker Bagbin

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

The Burra Songai Chief of Okaikwai Central Sarki Mas'ud Habib joined other prominent Muslims and Zongo tribal Chiefs to call on the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at the Parliament House in Accra.

The visit which was made up of a delegation from the Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana was to confer on the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin the title Saifu_llah which means the Sword of God at Parliament House for his contribution towards safeguarding and protecting Ghanaian values and norms.

Sarki Mas'ud Habib assured Speaker of his commitment to push the need to practice Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values to his people which the Speaker has assured of its passage at the end of the year.

According to him, both the Qur'an and the Bible are against practices of LGBTQ and therefore the Bill against the act is in the right direction adding that the call for the passage of the Bill is a responsibility of all.

He commended the Speaker and Members of Parliament for the steps taken to ensure that the passage of the Bill live to see the light of the day.

He said the immense contribution of the Speaker of Parliament to protect and safeguard the Ghanaian values and norms against the LGBTQ calls for commendations from all Ghanaians.

Burra Songai people are members of Songai people with a paramount Chief. The Okaikwai Central Burra Songai Chief has played a major role in supporting his people with education, women empowerment as well as provision of social amenities.

Sarki Mas'ud Habib is a philanthropist who supports the needy devoid of one's tribe or religion and has been an advocate for promoting the culture and tradition of the Songai people. He has received many commendations from different organizations for his efforts and achievements towards promoting peace and unity within the Zongo communities and beyond.

