ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tolon: Boat capsizes, four drowned in Golinga Dam

Headlines Tolon: Boat capsizes, four drowned in Golinga Dam
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Four persons have drowned in the Golinga Dam in the Tolon District while they were returning from farm.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, August 12.

Confirming the incident to 3news.com, Assemblyman for the Golinga Electoral Area Natogmah Zakariah said seven people were onboard the canoe when the incident happened.

“Seven of them went to farm and after they were done with their harvesting and returning, the accident happened and four drowned,” he told our reporter Christopher Amoako.

“Three were able to swim to safety but the remaining four we found three bodies and still searching for the fourth person.”

He added that traditional search party is on its way to the community to help in the search.

The Golinga Irrigation Dam lies between two communities.

The deceased were returning from the farm in a canoe when it capsized.

-3news.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Tolon drowning: Body of fourth victim found
13.08.2023 | Headlines
Renaming University of Ghana after JB Danquah may happen ‘one day’ – Akufo-Addo
12.08.2023 | Headlines
Ridge location of new BoG Headquarters safe from earthquakes unlike current location - Geological Survey boss
12.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bui Power Authority Ghana steps up solar energy in bid to meet renewables target

1 hour ago

REUTERS STRINGER Nigerian delegation says Niger junta is open to diplomacy

2 hours ago

Tolon: Boat capsizes, four drowned in Golinga Dam Tolon: Boat capsizes, four drowned in Golinga Dam

2 hours ago

Tolon drowning: Body of fourth victim found Tolon drowning: Body of fourth victim found

20 hours ago

Goro Boys invade passport office again, causing artificial delay Goro Boys invade passport office again, causing artificial delay

20 hours ago

Weve achieved fastest economic recovery in history – Salam Mustapha We’ve achieved fastest economic recovery in history – Salam Mustapha

20 hours ago

Appiatse: We are not just building houses; were building a community – Deputy Lands Minister Appiatse: We are not just building houses; we’re building a community – Deputy L...

20 hours ago

Ghana journalists, editors challenged to prioritise EITI issues and hold leaders accountable Ghana journalists, editors challenged to prioritise EITI issues and hold leaders...

20 hours ago

Dome-Kwabenya: I shall not desert my people; I will seek re-election – Adwoa Safo Dome-Kwabenya: I shall not desert my people; I will seek re-election – Adwoa Saf...

20 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini Building BoG headquarters at this time signals mismanagement, incompetence - Inu...

Just in....
body-container-line