13.08.2023 Headlines

Tolon drowning: Body of fourth victim found

13.08.2023 LISTEN

The body of the fourth person who drowned in the Galinkpegu dam in the Tolon District has been recovered.

Four farmers from Galinkpegu in the Tolon district on Saturday, August 12 got drowned in the Golinga dam when they were returning from the farm.

The Tolon District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abdallah Salifu confirmed the discovery to Citi News after a search party recovered the body.

They were seven in number on a canoe when the incident happened but four, unfortunately, lost their lives.

Mr. Salifu advised canoe operators in the area to stop overloading and also cautioned those engaged in fishing at the dam to be careful with their fishing operations.

