14.08.2023 Health

ChrisCares Foundation secure free NHIS membership card for over 1,500 people

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
ChrisCares Foundation secure free NHIS membership card for over 1,500 people
14.08.2023

The Founder of ChrisCares Foundation, Mr. Chris Arthur last Wednesday secured free National Health Insurance Scheme registration and renewal cards for over 1,500 people drawn from Upper and Lower Bobikuma in the Agona West Municipality to enable them access healthcare.

According to Mr. Chris Arthur, the gesture was to cushion beneficiaries who were acquiring the cards for the first time to seek quick medical attention rather than resorting to self medication when they fall sick.

He stressed that due to lack of financial resources, many people resort to over-the-counter medicine for pain relief rather than reporting to health facilities near them for proper treatment.

In an interview with newsmen at Upper Bobikuma, Mr. Chris Arthur who is also the Director of Technical Services of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) noted that he undertook the exercise mainly to put smiles on the faces of people by enrolling them onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"I want to encourage every Ghanaian to patronize Health Facilities near them to get the required assistance from health workers when they feel uncomfortable in their bodies for the required antidote to the problem.

"Women and children are the most vulnerable in the society as such early detection of some common ailments could help to avoid deadly complications and chronic pains or fatigue.

'I decided to collaborate with the Agona District Directorate of the National Health Insurance Scheme for this exercise because according to their data, few people who have valid NHIS membership card in Upper and Lower Bobikuma.

"This means there are much more to be done to cushion them by way of supporting them through either new registration or renewal of expired membership cards.

"It is worthy to note that this exercise concede with my birthday celebration so I decided that the best way to celebrate it is to assist the valnerable by offloading burdens associated with lack of financial resources to receive quality health care delivery.

"After acquiring the health insurance cards, I expect them to stop self medication and advice from quack doctors whenever they fall sick or faces any challenges in their system," Mr. Chris Arthur stated.

A 48 year old Nana Kojo Asante-Boafo who had his NHIS card for the first time since the inception of the scheme thanked Mr. Chris Arthur for what he described as a God-sent to Agonaman to rescue them from their predicament.

"I wish him nothing but God's blessings, his divine protection, long life and above all gives him crown of success in his future endeavour. May his dreams and aspirations comes to pass," Nana Kofi Asante stated.

In a related development, Mr. Chris Arthur took time out of his busy schedule to visit students writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Agona Nkum examination center.

He encouraged the 196 candidates from 11 schools made up of 8 public and 3 private schools in the Nkum circuit to attain higher heights in the educational ladder.

Mr. Chris Arthur accompanied by staff of ChrisCares Foundation gave the BECE candidates assorted food items to keep them refreshed and ready for the exam.

