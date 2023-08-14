Techiman North MP inspects GoG and self-initiated projects

Five development projects including Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, traffic lights, sports and toilets facilities under construction has been inspected by Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Member of Parliament for the North Constituency.

The toilet facility constructed at Ayeasu to end open defecation has improved sanitation in the community. The project is about 95 percent completed.

The CHPS compounds at Aworano is 85 percent completed while a ground breaking for the construction of another CHPS at Tenabea will commence soon.

Mr Ofosu-Agyare also inspected Government funded projects including traffic lights at Tuobodom the Techiman North District capital on the Techiman-Kintampo high way and the Asueyi junction on the Techiman-Wa high way which are at a completing stage.

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare noted that the projects were part of her campaign promises to improve the conditions of the people indicating their wish for her to represent them in parliament was a good decision.

The lawmaker promises to continue to lobby for projects for the development of the area.

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare commended the Helping Africa Foundation; USA based nongovernmental organization for supporting her provide a ten-seater toilet facility for the Ayeasu community.

She expressed her desire to continue projecting the development agenda of the people, stating that the welfare of women and children were her priority since they were the driving force for community development and the continuation of the human race.

The MP urged community members to practice maintenance culture by constantly maintaining the facilities so they would live to serve their purpose.

Nana Antwi Boasiako II of Booyem in the Techiman Traditional area and community members commended the Member of Parliament for her philanthropic and humanitarian gesture.

He lamented the poor road network in the farming communities across the district and called for the collaboration of the MP and district Assembly to fix them so that farmers could transport farm produce to the market and the sick to access health care.