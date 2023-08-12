Ablekuma Central MP visits Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan, on Wednesday August 9, 2023 paid a working visit to the Spare Parts Dealers Association of Abossey Okai and also familiarize himself with the new executives of the Association.

He congratulated the newly elected executives and pledged to support the association in their activities.

He took the opportunity to highlight few interventions he initiated within the Abossey Okai electoral area, notable among them is the asphalting of fan milk to citi light road; fixing of streetlights in selected areas and educational support to some of the youth within the community.

With a warm reception, the chairman of the association, Mr. Henry Okyere Jnr on behalf of the leadership thanked the member of Parliament for his visit. He also appealed to him to initiate more of such engagements and pledged the association's collaboration in bringing development to the area.

As a sign of appreciation, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan donated ten (10) dust bins, twenty (20) street lights and a cash amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 2,000) to support activities of the association.

The chairman of the association and his team were grateful to the member of Parliament for his kind gesture.

Present at the function were the NDC constituency executives, party members and some opinion leaders.

As part of the visit, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan took some time to exchange pleasantries with shop owners and businesses in Abossey and assured them of working for their interest in Parliament .

The MP was cheered by people of Abossey Okai who were excited seeing their Member of Parliament interact with the constituents .

Source: Communication Bureau NDC Ablekuma Central