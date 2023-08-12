We decide when it comes to GFA elections - Samson Deen (Video)

President of the Africa Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, has revealed that they are the deciders when it comes to GFA elections.

Speaking at the campaign launch of Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah, who is contesting for Ghana Football Association’s Women’s Executive Council Representative, he said he knows Mrs. Gifty Oware Mensah personally, and the depth of knowledge she brings to the table.

According to him, when it comes to football elections, they are the deciders.

He noted that he was going to use all his resources and energy to support her.

“Myself and Gifty we know each other way back and I will say she’s an achiever. If you really want results, she is, so I'm part of her campaign now and I will join her in every nook and cranny," he stated.

Currently, nominations for GFA elections have been closed.

Mrs Gifty Oware is going unopposed.

The GFA’s Elective Congress has been scheduled for September 27, in Tamale.