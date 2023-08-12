Cecilia Dapaah saga: Dafeamekpor accuses Attorney-General of concocting facts

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has accused Attorney-General Godfred Dame of massaging the facts of the case involving the resigned Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah who kept large amounts of dollars and Cedis in her home.

He said the alleged conduct of the Attorney-General was unacceptable and unethical.

“The Attorney-General concocted facts by varying the figures downward,” Dafeamekpor said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, August 12.

“He put out facts that vary from the original facts,” he added.

This is “Unacceptable and unethical.”

The Attorney-General asked the Police to investigate the ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000 stolen from the home of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This was after the A-G said Madam Abena Dapaah did not mention the owner of the cash.

The A-G in its advice on the money stolen from Madam Dapaah said that “[She] stated in her initial complaint that $800,000 belonged to her deceased brother and GHC300,000 of contribution towards her mother's funeral contained in a box and a bag respectively were stolen. This is confirmed by Henry Osei Kwabena who told the police on 4th July 2023, that he brought the box of money to her sister for safekeeping.

This notwithstanding, it is important for the police to conduct independent investigations into these assertions to ascertain the following:

i. The true ownership of the amount of US$800,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of US$800,000 acquired the money. iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of US$800,000 from the house of the complainants.”

A-G'S ADVICE ON CECILIA DAPAAH'S STOLEN CASH

Cecilia Dapaah did not indicate who the amounts of $200,000 and €300,000 stolen from the room belonged to. The $200,000 and $800,000 have been lumped together in one count on the charge sheet as belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.

The total of all the sums retrieved from the accused together with the value of properties acquired does not appear to amount to the sum reported by the complainants as having been stolen.

It is important for the police to conduct investigations into: i. The ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner(s) of the amounts of US$200,000 and €300,000, acquired the money. iii. Broaden the investigations on money laundering and other financial crimes to cover the complainants.

In a tweet reacting to this, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said “Our very partisan Attorney-General is clearly on an NPP damage limitation exercise in the Cecelia Dapaah cashgate scandal. His advice to the Police makes for funny reading.”

—3news.com