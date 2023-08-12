Tension at Kumasi Technical University as over two thousand students sacked over delay payment of fees

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional capital has sacked over two thousand students for their inability to pay their school fees on time.

The students say they could not comprehend why the authorities took such a harsh decision in these difficult times.

They have threatened a showdown with the school management on Monday August 14, 2023.

Some students who spoke to this reporter on Friday August 11, 2023 said their situation would worsen if they are deferred since they would have to pay more for accommodation for the next academic year which might be more than the current school fees.

The aggrieved students say the decision by management of the University will have dire implications on their future since they may not graduate.

“We will just complete next week so we started our final examination today and complete the 3 year course next week. They didn’t set a limit for us but we’ve paid all our fees but the management is saying we didn’t pay our fees on time so we cannot write. We don’t owe them but they have sacked all of us from the exams hall. We are over 2000, we don’t want to take the law into our own hands so the authorities must do the needful before its too late," they lamented.

They added “the implication is that we can’t graduate unless this year so they must consider us to write the Papers. There is anger here and some of the students are using foul languages on the lecturers."