ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta 

Education Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Two pregnant women, and a nursing mother were among the candidates who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Keta Senior High Technical School Examination Centre and Kedzi Zion school centres respectively.

Reverend David Kofi Dzikunu, the Supervisor at Ketabusco examination center, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that a total of 224 candidates were present out of 225.

Other examination centers including Ketasco also recorded two absentees with two pregnant candidates for the examinations.

Madam Patience Dogbey, the supervisor at Kedzi Zion Examination Centre, expressed satisfaction with the preparations and arrangements for the just ended exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, during a tour to the various examination centers, called on the candidates to produce excellent grades.

“Being pregnant does not deprive one of pursuing her goals and setting targets in education,” he stated.

Mr Gemegah urged the security personnel and all invigilators at the various centers to perform their duties with the needed level of professionalism.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service at Keta, on his part, said all the necessary arrangements were put in place for a successful experience.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,524 candidates are participating in this year’s examination drawn from 47 schools and placed at seven examination centers in the Keta Municipality.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, August 7, ended Friday, August 11, 2023

GNA

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
We're going to enjoy free Senior High School policy — JHS graduates 
12.08.2023 | Education
43-year-old mother completing her BECE at Worawora 
12.08.2023 | Education
UniMAC-GIJ elects Fati Ali as first female SRC President
11.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

43-year-old mother completing her BECE at Worawora 43-year-old mother completing her BECE at Worawora 

1 hour ago

Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta 

1 hour ago

Parliament must ignore US Ambassadors warning on anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George Parliament must ignore US Ambassador’s warning on anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George

1 hour ago

Tell us whether you've proven corruption against Cecilia Abena Dapaah - Jantuah tells OSP Tell us whether you've proven corruption against Cecilia Abena Dapaah - Jantuah ...

1 hour ago

Cecilia saga: Allegations don't automatically imply guilt; it's only courts that can pronounce one guilty - Amoako Twum Cecilia saga: Allegations don't automatically imply guilt; it's only courts that...

2 hours ago

WR: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu W/R: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu

2 hours ago

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana BoG’s $250 million headquarters: ‘Is it to cover up stolen money?’ — Prof Gyampo...

3 hours ago

I dont regret snatching ballot papers in parliament; I'm an NPP loyalist — Carlos Ahenkorah I don’t regret snatching ballot papers in parliament; I'm an NPP loyalist — Carl...

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovered cash —Apaak Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovere...

4 hours ago

BoG saga: Do your jobs well; what's going on is not proper —Otchere-Ankrah to BoG BoG saga: ‘Do your jobs well; what's going on is not proper’ — Otchere-Ankrah to...

Just in....
body-container-line