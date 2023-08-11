ModernGhana logo
UniMAC-GIJ elects Fati Ali as first female SRC President

Education Fati Ali, UniMAC-GIJ SRC President-elect and her Vice President-elect
1 HOUR AGO
Fati Ali, UniMAC-GIJ SRC President-elect and her Vice President-elect

Fatimatu Ali has been elected as the first female Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Media Arts and Communication's Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-GIJ).

The hotly contested election saw Fatima defeat her closest contender Yakubu Fedaws Mohammed by garnering 51.2% of the votes against Mohammed's 48.8%.

The online election was conducted by the Electoral Commission on Friday, August 11, from 8am to 4pm.

"The Electoral Commission of UniMAC GIJ-SRC by this notice declares the PROVISIONAL RESULTS for the 2023 UniMAC GIJ SRC Elections. PRESIDENT: Yakubu Fedaws Mohammed obtained 48.8% while Fatimatu Ali obtained 51.2%," the EC statement read.

Fatima's landmark victory follows similar wins by female SRC Presidents of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University for Development Studies (UDS) earlier this year.

Her win is being hailed as a massive step forward for women's leadership and empowerment in Ghana's premier media institutions.

As SRC President, she will represent over 2000 students of UniMAC-GIJ and work to enhance their university experience as she pledged in her manifesto.

