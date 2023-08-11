ModernGhana logo
W/R: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu

A teenage tricycle (Aboboyaa) rider at Wassa Adesu in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region known has been caught having sexual intercourse with a pregnant dog.

The Aboboyaa rider is a 17-year-old identified as Nana.

He is accused of secretly dragging the heavily pregnant dog to a bathroom behind his house and having sex with the animal.

A resident who caught the teenager in the act said he was passing by when he heard a strange noise coming from the bathroom.

Curious about what was causing the sound, he approached the bathroom and to his shock saw the teenager having sex with the pregnant dog known in the area as “Onipa Nny3”.

The resident called out to other residents who came to the scene to hear what had happened.

He told residents that when he got to the bathroom, he saw the Aboboyaa rider squeezing the neck of the dog to stop the animal from barking as he had sex with it.

In the presence of other residents, the boy reportedly denied engaging in such an act.

To get to the bottom of the matter, the landlord and owner of the dog marched the boy to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital.

After an examination, it was found that some fluids from the dog were on the boy.

This led people to believe that indeed the boy had sex with the pregnant dog.

According to the owner of the dog, this might explain why his animal always suffers a miscarriage whenever it gets pregnant.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

