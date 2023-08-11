2023 BECE: Take a keen interest in the selection of schools for your wards – GES charges parents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the selection of schools for candidates sitting for the 2023 Basic Certificate Education Examination (BECE) will start on August 23 and end on September 4.

In its press release announcing the date, GES has admonished parents to take a keen interest in the process to select schools for their wards to go to Senior High School.

“Management further informs stakeholders that the selection of schools is scheduled from 23/ August to 4" September 2023.

“Parents and guardians are particularly advised to take keen interest in the selection of schools processes to ensure a smooth Placement this year,” parts of the release from GES dated Friday, August 11, said.

In its press release, the management of Ghana Education Service said the sensitisation and education on this year's guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools will commence on Friday, August 18.

The exercise according to GES will take place in all the respective Regional, District Education Directorates and schools.

There would be an opportunity for candidates to text to a short code and confirm their school choices before actual Placement will be done.