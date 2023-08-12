ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global celebrates four years of achievement

By Alex Boafo || Contributor
Regional News Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global celebrates four years of achievement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global (STPCG) celebrated four years of existence on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

This is a worldwide organization made up of people with ties to Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The main objective and mission is the development and progress of the Twin-City and Western Region as a whole.

In a short period of four years, there have been many accomplishments, namely,

  1. Sekondi Health Center has been given a total face-lift and provided with medical equipment.
  2. Both Male and Female wards of the Takoradi Hospital have been renovated.
  3. In January, 2022, the Casualty Unit of the Essikadu Hospital was structurally rehabilitated.
  4. Also, the Clinic of the Sekondi Central Prisons was made brand new and provided with medical accessories
  5. In January, 2023, the STPCG established the first Non-Invasive Cardiology Laboratory in the Western Region at the Takoradi Hospital with brand new machines.

The people of the area no longer travel to Korle-Bu, Accra for heart diagnosis and treatment. In addition, the Club donated 29 pieces of Digital Blood Pressure Monitors to support heart treatment.

These accomplishments and many more called for celebration on the 4th Anniversary of the Club.

A colorful ceremony took place at the Eastwood Manor Banquet Hall in the Bronx, New York to honor members who made it all possible.

All the projects and accomplishments came from personal and individual contributions.

The event was heavily attended by very distinguished personalities of New York, leaders of the Ghanaian Business and Professional community and officials of government. The special appearance of the legendary musician/entertainer, Mr. Ben Brako was the real topper.

It is a selfless Club where members seek no benefits for themselves but sacrifice all resources and contributions to development projects in Sekondi-Takoradi and the Western Region at large.

More from Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Upper West Regional Youth Parliament honoured at prestigious achiever's awards
11.08.2023 | Regional News
KMA/Pragya Crisis: Nkosoahene Urges Restraint Amid Unrest
10.08.2023 | Regional News
Obuasi East District Assembly places 1st in MMDAs ranking in Ashanti Region and 4th nationwide
11.08.2023 | Regional News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Renaming University of Ghana after JB Danquah may happen one day – Akufo-Addo Renaming University of Ghana after JB Danquah may happen ‘one day’ – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Patrick Kudiabor abandons Krachi East NPP parliamentary primaries Patrick Kudiabor abandons Krachi East NPP parliamentary primaries  

2 hours ago

Namibia understudies Ghana's implementation of APRM and civic education Namibia understudies Ghana's implementation of APRM and civic education

2 hours ago

Educationist who tied nine-year-old boy to orange tree at Akaa surrenders to Police Educationist who tied nine-year-old boy to orange tree at Akaa surrenders to Pol...

2 hours ago

Goro Boys invade passport office again, causing artificial delay Goro Boys invade passport office again, causing artificial delay

2 hours ago

Weve achieved fastest economic recovery in history – Salam Mustapha We’ve achieved fastest economic recovery in history – Salam Mustapha

2 hours ago

Appiatse: We are not just building houses; were building a community – Deputy Lands Minister Appiatse: We are not just building houses; we’re building a community – Deputy L...

2 hours ago

Ghana journalists, editors challenged to prioritise EITI issues and hold leaders accountable Ghana journalists, editors challenged to prioritise EITI issues and hold leaders...

2 hours ago

Dome-Kwabenya: I shall not desert my people; I will seek re-election – Adwoa Safo Dome-Kwabenya: I shall not desert my people; I will seek re-election – Adwoa Saf...

2 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini Building BoG headquarters at this time signals mismanagement, incompetence - Inu...

Just in....
body-container-line