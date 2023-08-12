Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global celebrates four years of achievement

The Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global (STPCG) celebrated four years of existence on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

This is a worldwide organization made up of people with ties to Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

The main objective and mission is the development and progress of the Twin-City and Western Region as a whole.

In a short period of four years, there have been many accomplishments, namely,

Sekondi Health Center has been given a total face-lift and provided with medical equipment. Both Male and Female wards of the Takoradi Hospital have been renovated. In January, 2022, the Casualty Unit of the Essikadu Hospital was structurally rehabilitated. Also, the Clinic of the Sekondi Central Prisons was made brand new and provided with medical accessories In January, 2023, the STPCG established the first Non-Invasive Cardiology Laboratory in the Western Region at the Takoradi Hospital with brand new machines.

The people of the area no longer travel to Korle-Bu, Accra for heart diagnosis and treatment. In addition, the Club donated 29 pieces of Digital Blood Pressure Monitors to support heart treatment.

These accomplishments and many more called for celebration on the 4th Anniversary of the Club.

A colorful ceremony took place at the Eastwood Manor Banquet Hall in the Bronx, New York to honor members who made it all possible.

All the projects and accomplishments came from personal and individual contributions.

The event was heavily attended by very distinguished personalities of New York, leaders of the Ghanaian Business and Professional community and officials of government. The special appearance of the legendary musician/entertainer, Mr. Ben Brako was the real topper.

It is a selfless Club where members seek no benefits for themselves but sacrifice all resources and contributions to development projects in Sekondi-Takoradi and the Western Region at large.