You couldn’t support Ghana with $3 billion but want to attack Niger; you are a joke - Diplomatic Consultant slams ECOWAS

An International Diplomatic Consultant, Al-Wahab Farouk has questioned the existence of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), insisting that the body has no right to invade Niger.

Following a meeting by ECOWAS on Thursday, August 10, an order was issued for a standby force to get ready to embark on an operation in Niger to oust the military junta to restore democratic rule.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Friday, August 11, International Diplomatic Consultant Al-Wahab Farouk described ECOWAS as a joke.

He questioned why ECOWAS did not attempt to send soldiers to Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso after coups in those countries recently but all of a sudden it wants to attack Niger.

Arguing on the Economic Charter of ECOWAS which talks about providing help to countries in distress, Al-Wahab Farouk slammed the body for failing to help Ghana during its economic crisis.

“About a year ago a country called Ghana, we were on our begging knees for $3 billion from IMF. We have an ECOWAS with its second charter talking about 'Economic' which is to support and help each other. Nigeria couldn’t get $3 billion for Ghana to stop begging, Togo, Ivory Coast and the others didn’t get $3 billion for Ghana. These are the countries making up ECOWAS who want to go to war.

“You couldn’t get $3 billion for Ghana, a founding member and you want to go to war. So realistically ECOWAS does not have the existing powers to attack Niger,” Al-Wahab Farouk argued.

The International Diplomatic Consultant is convinced that although ECOWAS can continue to issue threats of an impending raid of Niger, it cannot go ahead with any operation because among other things no member state will commit funds to such a military intervention.

“Ghana knows that the warning from ECOWAS cannot happen. ECOWAS does not have that power in terms of realities to put together a team, call it a mobile force, call it a military, whatever to go to Niger. They know first and foremost that they can’t do it.

“For some of us, we know the talk can go on, the big talk can happen, the warnings can take place but realistically they know it’s not possible. The organization ECOWAS does not exist. It is only the name that exists,” International Diplomatic Consultant Al-Wahab Farouk opined.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to dare send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger for any military intervention of ECOWAS.