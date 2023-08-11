ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You couldn’t support Ghana with $3 billion but want to attack Niger; you are a joke - Diplomatic Consultant slams ECOWAS

Headlines International Diplomatic Consultant, Al-Wahab Farouk
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
International Diplomatic Consultant, Al-Wahab Farouk

An International Diplomatic Consultant, Al-Wahab Farouk has questioned the existence of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), insisting that the body has no right to invade Niger.

Following a meeting by ECOWAS on Thursday, August 10, an order was issued for a standby force to get ready to embark on an operation in Niger to oust the military junta to restore democratic rule.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Friday, August 11, International Diplomatic Consultant Al-Wahab Farouk described ECOWAS as a joke.

He questioned why ECOWAS did not attempt to send soldiers to Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso after coups in those countries recently but all of a sudden it wants to attack Niger.

Arguing on the Economic Charter of ECOWAS which talks about providing help to countries in distress, Al-Wahab Farouk slammed the body for failing to help Ghana during its economic crisis.

“About a year ago a country called Ghana, we were on our begging knees for $3 billion from IMF. We have an ECOWAS with its second charter talking about 'Economic' which is to support and help each other. Nigeria couldn’t get $3 billion for Ghana to stop begging, Togo, Ivory Coast and the others didn’t get $3 billion for Ghana. These are the countries making up ECOWAS who want to go to war.

“You couldn’t get $3 billion for Ghana, a founding member and you want to go to war. So realistically ECOWAS does not have the existing powers to attack Niger,” Al-Wahab Farouk argued.

The International Diplomatic Consultant is convinced that although ECOWAS can continue to issue threats of an impending raid of Niger, it cannot go ahead with any operation because among other things no member state will commit funds to such a military intervention.

“Ghana knows that the warning from ECOWAS cannot happen. ECOWAS does not have that power in terms of realities to put together a team, call it a mobile force, call it a military, whatever to go to Niger. They know first and foremost that they can’t do it.

“For some of us, we know the talk can go on, the big talk can happen, the warnings can take place but realistically they know it’s not possible. The organization ECOWAS does not exist. It is only the name that exists,” International Diplomatic Consultant Al-Wahab Farouk opined.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to dare send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger for any military intervention of ECOWAS.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Jane Naana stands tall among possible running mates for Mahama – UG Political Science Lecturer
11.08.2023 | Headlines
BoG $250 million office: 'They think we are fools; They can’t even be sensible about the times' – Prof. Gyampo fumes
11.08.2023 | Headlines
Cecilia Abena Dapaah's two accounts containing $5m, GHC48m frozen
11.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Samuel Atta Akyea 2024 elections: ‘If we don't elect Bawumia as our presidential candidate, NPP wi...

1 hour ago

Were in difficult economic conditions; be sensitive —NPP youth organiser tells BoG ‘We’re in difficult economic conditions; be sensitive’ — NPP youth organiser tel...

1 hour ago

2023 BECE: Take a keen interest in the selection of schools for your wards – GES charges parents 2023 BECE: Take a keen interest in the selection of schools for your wards – GES...

1 hour ago

International Diplomatic Consultant, Al-Wahab Farouk You couldn’t support Ghana with $3 billion but want to attack Niger; you are a j...

2 hours ago

Public not seen any substantive statements, policies from Akufo-Addo addressing corruption — Prof. Agyeman-Duah Public not seen any substantive statements, policies from Akufo-Addo addressing ...

2 hours ago

I dont believe in sports betting; I believe in hard work—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on 10 tax on bet wins I don’t believe in sports betting; I believe in hard work—Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu...

2 hours ago

BoG head office not earthquake resistant the most ridiculous excuse to say the least—Minority BoG head office not earthquake resistant the most ridiculous excuse to say the l...

3 hours ago

You've failed to address fundamental issue of illegal printing of GHS77billion cash — Minority slams BoG You've failed to address fundamental issue of illegal printing of GHS77billion c...

3 hours ago

Protesters rallied near the French base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey. By - AFP Thousands of coup supporters rally near French base in Niger

3 hours ago

Al-Mateen educational complex with military in Bawku on their career day Bawku conflict: 'Sell the guns and invest it in our education' — Pupils to Kusaa...

Just in....
body-container-line