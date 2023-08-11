ModernGhana logo
I don’t regret snatching ballot papers in parliament; I'm an NPP loyalist — Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Tema West, has said he doesn't regret snatching ballots papers during the vote-counting process for the speakership elections on January 7, 2021.

According to Mr. Ahenkorah, the majority of his colleague's MP’s hailed his action during and after the incident.

In an interview with Kumasi's Oyerepa FM, he said his decision to snatch the ballots papers was due to his undying passion, dedication, and allegiance to the party.

“A lot of my colleagues did not understand why I snatched the ballots but today they turn to hail me. A lot of them say if they knew that things were going to be so tough in parliament as we experience today, what happened to you would have happened to you. A whole party, NDC parliamentarians mostly oppose our policies in parliament with the support of the Speaker of Parliament. How is that possible?

“So what happened there was my dedication and commitment to NPP and my loyalty. Even though I don’t think I’m going to do it again, I don't regret doing it,” Carlos Ahenkorah stated.

On January 7, 2021, there was drama in Parliament when Carlos Ahenkorah, snatched some ballot papers and attempted to flee from the Chamber of Parliament.

It all started when the Tema West MP, who was not involved in the process of counting the ballots, sensed that Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the speaker chosen by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was losing the race to Alban Bagbin, the nominee for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Hon. Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with them.

But the security detail inside the House accosted him when he attempted to flee.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
