Nyeb Mangul-lana lauds Tamale Technical University former DASA leadership for remarkable achievement

The Chief of Banvim Manguli in the Tamale Metropolis, Naa Alhassan Abdul Rahman has lauded the outgone 2022-2023 DASA leadership of the Tamale Technical University for a remarkable achievement.

According to him, the past executives have left an indelible mark at the University, Tamale Technical Institute and the youth front.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the University DASA handing-over ceremony, Chief Alhassan said the immediate past executives have been able to command the restructuring of the Kintampo waterfalls.

“I am aware most recently the DASA board and executives held it's maiden DASA Excellence Awards/Miss DASA which was initiated to motivate Students and also to curb illicit drug abuse on campus and to foster a campaign for a positive change.DASA has also Donated dustbins to ensure proper sanitation and a clean society in and outside the University," he stated.

He said the programs and the conduct of the old DASA executives led by chief Nurudeen attracted prominent chiefs and technocrats to the University, this he advised the new executives to maintain the status quo or move further.

The patron of the Association in the University, Professor Abdul-Razak Abubakari said the outgone leadership proved him wrong by working to his admiration and the entire University.

“Since my several years stay in this school, I have never seen a formidable and hardworking DASA group than this batch, am not saying the previous DASA didn't work but this particular group have done very well," he added.

Read Mangul-lana's Full Speech Below:

SPEECH BY NYAB BANVIM MANGULI-LANA ALHASSAN ABDUL RAHAMAN AS GUEST SPEAKER AT THE DASA HANDING-OVER CEREMONY AT THE TAMALE TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Mr.Chairman,Vice Chancellor Tamale Technical University,the registrar and Management of the Tamale Tamale Technical University,the Patron of the Dagbong Students Association(DASA) Tamale Technical University Chapter,the DASA Chief,the DASA President and the entire DASA Executives,Naa Yab Gukpenaa representatives, Nyab Yani Duli-Lana(Chief Sheikh Tamakloe)Nyab Choggu-Naa,Nyab Kpalisilana,Nyab Kintampo Dagbambinaa,Nyab Wurishenaa,invited Guests,the media,students,ladies and Gentlemen.

Mr.Chairman it is a great honour to be part of this DASA handing ceremony of this University as Guest speaker,the Tamale University formerly know as Tamale Polytechnic(T.Poly) has over decades ago immensely contributed to the growth and development of the human resource of this country which have played a significant lead role in the transformational agenda and growth of Ghana's economy.

Mr.Chairman,Ladies and Gentlemen,this achievements couldn't have been possible without the contributions of the Dagbong Students Association(DASA) and some prominent proud Dagomba's who are at key leadership and management positions in this university and that is worth commending.

Friends of the media,ladies and Gentlemen,let me at this juncture commend the enormous and tremendous projects undertaken by the Outgoing DASA Chief,the President and all the executives which has been executed excellently.

I am aware most recently the DASA board and executives held it's maiden DASA Excellence Awards/Miss DASA which was initiated to motivate Students and also to curb illicit drug abuse on campus and to foster a campaign for a positive change.

Mr.Chairman,Ladies and Gentlemen I'm also told DASA Supported the ongoing construction of the new Gbewaa Palace in Yendi an example worth emulating. They also held a well organized Damba festival which draw the attention of prominent persons in society including the Gukpegu Zosimli Naa, Ife Bell.

Ladies and gentlemen as part of efforts to maintain Peace,Unity and co-existance on campus,DASA also held it's maiden Quran Recitation for the University and the Tamale Technical Institute.

They have also petition for the redevelopment of the Kintempo Waterfalls which Currently major works is being done at the waterfalls.

They have also Donated some clothes to members and some selected groups in Tamale.

DASA has also Donated dustbins to ensure proper sanitation and a clean society in and outside the University.

They are also repositioning and branding the phase of DASA in Ghana for future.

Lastly and most recently,they have made an appeal to cooperate bodies and the chief of Kintampo to help reduce the water and infrastructure challenges on campus.

Mr.Chairman,the media, ladies and gentlemen with all this and many more that I think we must be appaulded Let's's give them a big hand of appauls.

Ti Paɣya !!!

THE FIGHT AGAINST ILLICIT DRUGS AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE

Mr.Chairman, DASA Chief,DASA Patron,DASA Executives,fiends of the media,ladies and gentlemen,let me at this point emphasis that,it is a known fact that most of our youth in the Northern part of Ghana are engage in drug and substance which affects their lives and hampers the growth of their future.

Most of them are known for consumption of tramadol,Wee,cocaine and many other substances.

The big Question is how can the Youth develop their future if they are addicted to this drugs and substances?

Ladies and gentlemen,recently some Youth taskforce comprising the Aboabo and Poloyafong areas was been launched to clamped down on the use of illict drugs and substances,various traditional leaders and Chiefs including the overlord of Dagbong,Ndan Yan-Naa Abukari have endorsed their work and we must all support the efforts.

Let me also use opportunity to call on all the Youth groups in Dagbong to collaborate with their Community Chiefs,Zaachi's and Nachin-nanima to fight against the illicit drugs and substance.

Mr.Chairman,the media,ladies and gentlemen,let it be on record that the fight against the drug and substance abuse by the taskforce can not be sustainable and achievable if they fail to collaborate and work peacefully with the Regional Security Council(REGSEC) especially the Ghana Police Service.

This is a team work affair.

THE ROLE OF THE YOUTH IN THE SUSTAINANCE OF PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT

Mr.Chairman,ladies and Gentlemen,Peace is essential commodity in every society and must be cherished by all but the Youth in this part of the country has significant role to the sustainance of peace.

Dagbong has enjoyed relative peace after the implementation of the Otumfuo Mediation Committee.

Ndan Yan-Naa Abukari II and his elders have laid solid and sustainable for the growth and development of Dagbong which we must all support to chatter the path for peaceful coexistance among all and sundry in and around Dagbong and beyond.

We can't afford to loose this precious peace we have enjoyed over the years and that is not achievable if tribal,religious,ethnical,Chieftaincy related gates and groups continue to use ill violence words and statements against each other on verbal, social media and other platforms.

Let me also call on our security agencies,Dagbong Chiefs and the Youth to work to foster and maintain peaceful coexistance among each other to support the growth of Dagbong.

YOUTH FOR CARRER GUIDANCE

Mr.Chairman,the Patron DASA,DASA Executives,the media,ladies and gentlemen,it is appropriate for our youth to guide their future for their growth and development.

Our youth must have mentors who will also help build their future carrers whether you want to be an Engineer,Doctor,Teacher,Journalist,Nurse,Farmer etc they must be guided and supported.

The Youth must also take advantage of the numerous Guidance,Mentors and Counselling training workshops to help build their aspirations,Visions and future dreams.

Let's support our Youth development through guidance and mentoring that will foster the future prospects.

The Youth is our future and must be supported.

Finally,let me say that i was supported,guided and mentored that is why today i am a proud educationist,traditional ruler of the Banvim Manguli Community.

Long Live DASA !!!

Long Live Dagbong !!!

Long Live Northern Region !!!

Long Live Ghana !!!