The ongoing investigation into the sources of uncovered monies belonging to former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has taken a dramatic turn as significant amounts of money have been uncovered in her residence.

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak said Ghanaians are now eagerly awaiting the source of the huge sums of money uncovered.

Searches conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at Cecilia Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence have uncovered some $590,000.00 and GHC2,730,000.

The OSP has taken swift action to freeze her bank accounts, which hold revealed some huge sums in both dollars and cedis.

In reaction to the revelations, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Builsa South lawmaker, said "Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear the source of these gargantuan sums, plus the $590k, gh2.7M from her other house, and the $1million, £300k, GHS350k stolen."

He continued, “According to reports by Joy FM, the frozen accounts under OSP's scrutiny belong to various banks, including Prudential Bank, with a balance of $5 million and GH₵48 million, and SGSSB, with GH₵1 million and GH₵700,000.”

Following the speculation and media frenzy, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) issued a statement clarifying that it has not disclosed any information or details regarding the amount of money in the frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The OSP emphasized that the information circulating in the media about purported bank balances should be disregarded.

“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the OSP stated.