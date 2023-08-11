ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovered cash’ — Apaak

Social News Cecilia Dapaah saga: Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovered cash —Apaak
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The ongoing investigation into the sources of uncovered monies belonging to former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has taken a dramatic turn as significant amounts of money have been uncovered in her residence.

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak said Ghanaians are now eagerly awaiting the source of the huge sums of money uncovered.

Searches conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at Cecilia Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence have uncovered some $590,000.00 and GHC2,730,000.

The OSP has taken swift action to freeze her bank accounts, which hold revealed some huge sums in both dollars and cedis.

In reaction to the revelations, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Builsa South lawmaker, said "Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear the source of these gargantuan sums, plus the $590k, gh2.7M from her other house, and the $1million, £300k, GHS350k stolen."

He continued, “According to reports by Joy FM, the frozen accounts under OSP's scrutiny belong to various banks, including Prudential Bank, with a balance of $5 million and GH₵48 million, and SGSSB, with GH₵1 million and GH₵700,000.”

Following the speculation and media frenzy, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) issued a statement clarifying that it has not disclosed any information or details regarding the amount of money in the frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The OSP emphasized that the information circulating in the media about purported bank balances should be disregarded.

“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the OSP stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Parliament must ignore US Ambassador’s warning on anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George
12.08.2023 | Social News
W/R: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu
11.08.2023 | Social News
Terrorism threat: Assembly Member appeals for immigration post at Bankpama
12.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

43-year-old mother completing her BECE at Worawora 43-year-old mother completing her BECE at Worawora 

7 minutes ago

Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta Two pregnant women and nursing mother write BECE in Keta 

7 minutes ago

Parliament must ignore US Ambassadors warning on anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George Parliament must ignore US Ambassador’s warning on anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George

7 minutes ago

Tell us whether you've proven corruption against Cecilia Abena Dapaah - Jantuah tells OSP Tell us whether you've proven corruption against Cecilia Abena Dapaah - Jantuah ...

7 minutes ago

Cecilia saga: Allegations don't automatically imply guilt; it's only courts that can pronounce one guilty - Amoako Twum Cecilia saga: Allegations don't automatically imply guilt; it's only courts that...

55 minutes ago

WR: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu W/R: Aboboyaa rider busted having sex with dog at Wassa Adesu

58 minutes ago

Prof Ransford Gyampo, Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana BoG’s $250 million headquarters: ‘Is it to cover up stolen money?’ — Prof Gyampo...

2 hours ago

I dont regret snatching ballot papers in parliament; I'm an NPP loyalist — Carlos Ahenkorah I don’t regret snatching ballot papers in parliament; I'm an NPP loyalist — Carl...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovered cash —Apaak Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Ghanaians are anxiously waiting to hear source of uncovere...

3 hours ago

BoG saga: Do your jobs well; what's going on is not proper —Otchere-Ankrah to BoG BoG saga: ‘Do your jobs well; what's going on is not proper’ — Otchere-Ankrah to...

Just in....
body-container-line