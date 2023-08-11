Public not seen any substantive statements, policies from Akufo-Addo addressing corruption — Prof. Agyeman-Duah

11.08.2023 LISTEN

A governance expert, Professor Baffuor Agyeman-Duah has slammed Akufo-Addo's government for failing to address corruption in his administration.

According to Mr. Agyeman-Duah, the president hardly condemns his own appointees who have allegedly been implicated in corrupt-related activities.

He acknowledges that though the government has set up organizations like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to combat corruption, the government must boldly punish appointees who engage in the act.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Thursday on the Cecilia Abena Dapaah scandal, Prof. Agyeman-Duah stated, “under this government, the public has not seen any substantive statements and policies towards addressing corruption. Of course, we are aware of the establishment of certain institutions to fight corruption, but when it comes to human behaviors and actions, we hardly ever hear official condemnation or rebuke and truly this particular case is yet to be resolved.”

His remarks follow OSP's confirmation that $590,000 and GH2.73 million were discovered in Cecilia Dapaah's home during a search at Abelemkpe, Accra.

This was confirmed in a writ filed at an Accra High Court by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8.

The case has been moved to be heard on Thursday, August 17.