BECE won't be cancelled - Ntim Fordjour dispel reports

A Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has dismissed reports that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is going to be cancelled.

“There has not been any discussion or policy to terminate BECE today or tomorrow, the notion should be disregarded,” he stressed.

Rev Ntim Fordjour made this known after interacting with some BECE candidates at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra.

The 2023 BECE started on Monday, August 7 and scheduled to end on Friday, August 11.

Accompanied by the Greater Accra Director of Education, Stephen Bamfo, to visit candidates, the Assin South Member of Parliament said “the West African Examination Council (WAEC) remains our partner in education development”.

“We will keep resourcing WAEC so it would continue to discharge its mandate as required of them.”

He recounted the supportive role WAEC has played over the years towards the development of education in the country, indicating, “once in a while, we remit them depending on their needs and the programme they are running”.

The Deputy Minister lamented the few isolated infractions at certain examination centres across the country which he described as very unfortunate.

He stated that those involved would be dealt with to serve as a deterrence to others.

Rev Ntim Fordjour assured candidates that there are available space in the over 900 senior high schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions once they pass.

