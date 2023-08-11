ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BECE won't be cancelled - Ntim Fordjour dispel reports

Education Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour

A Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has dismissed reports that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is going to be cancelled.

“There has not been any discussion or policy to terminate BECE today or tomorrow, the notion should be disregarded,” he stressed.

Rev Ntim Fordjour made this known after interacting with some BECE candidates at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra.

The 2023 BECE started on Monday, August 7 and scheduled to end on Friday, August 11.

Accompanied by the Greater Accra Director of Education, Stephen Bamfo, to visit candidates, the Assin South Member of Parliament said “the West African Examination Council (WAEC) remains our partner in education development”.

“We will keep resourcing WAEC so it would continue to discharge its mandate as required of them.”

He recounted the supportive role WAEC has played over the years towards the development of education in the country, indicating, “once in a while, we remit them depending on their needs and the programme they are running”.

The Deputy Minister lamented the few isolated infractions at certain examination centres across the country which he described as very unfortunate.

He stated that those involved would be dealt with to serve as a deterrence to others.

Rev Ntim Fordjour assured candidates that there are available space in the over 900 senior high schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions once they pass.

-3news.com

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
School selection process for BECE candidates to begin August 23 to September 4
11.08.2023 | Education
MCRC opens professional ADR training at Catholic University of Ghana
11.08.2023 | Education
Daboya Mankarigu NDC PC promises scholarship scheme for students as BECE ends
11.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Jane Naana stands tall among possible running mates for Mahama – UG Political Science Lecturer Jane Naana stands tall among possible running mates for Mahama – UG Political Sc...

1 hour ago

Stop the insults during campaigns – NPP cautions parliamentary hopefuls, delegates Stop the insults during campaigns – NPP cautions parliamentary hopefuls, delegat...

1 hour ago

Agbodza fires back at BoG for justifying 250m officer building Agbodza fires back at BoG for justifying $250m officer building

1 hour ago

BoGs GHC60billion loss: Officials involved must refund the money - Franklin Cudjoe BoG’s GHC60billion loss: Officials involved must refund the money - Franklin Cud...

1 hour ago

Takoradi: Man commits suicide after girlfriend he heavily spent on dumped him at Eshiem Takoradi: Man commits suicide after girlfriend he heavily spent on dumped him at...

1 hour ago

Anti-gay bill: Ghana isn't perturbed by World Bank action against Uganda, we will not back down - Dafeamekpor Anti-gay bill: Ghana isn't perturbed by World Bank action against Uganda, we wil...

1 hour ago

School selection process for BECE candidates to begin August 23 to September 4 School selection process for BECE candidates to begin August 23 to September 4

1 hour ago

ECOWAS warn members not to disturb steps to restore constitutional order in Niger ECOWAS warn members not to disturb steps to restore constitutional order in Nige...

1 hour ago

EU, IMF order COCOBOD to stop road projects EU, IMF order COCOBOD to stop road projects

2 hours ago

BoG 250 million office: 'They think we are fools; They cant even be sensible about the times' – Prof. Gyampo fumes BoG $250 million office: 'They think we are fools; They can’t even be sensible a...

Just in....
body-container-line