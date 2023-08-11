ModernGhana logo
2024 elections: ‘If we don't elect Bawumia as our presidential candidate, NPP will be humiliated’ — Atta Akyea

Headlines Samuel Atta Akyea
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Samuel Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South has recounted the invaluable role Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played in defending the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2012 election petition trial at the Supreme Court.

During Vice President Bawumia's campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Atta Akyea campaigns for Dr. Bawumia to become the NPP's flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections, citing his extensive contributions to the party and the nation.

Addressing a crowd gathered in Kyebi to welcome Dr. Bawumia, Atta Akyea call for an overwhelming endorsement of Dr. Bawumia, highlighting his long-standing dedication to the NPP.

He also lauded the Vice President for his immense support to President Akufo-Addo and his remarkable depth of knowledge on various critical matters.

Hon. Atta Akyea drew attention to Dr. Bawumia's pivotal role in the historic 2012 election petition, emphasising the immense respect he holds for Bawumia's commitment to the party and his personal sacrifice in the NPP.

"Some people are saying we are doing Dr. Bawumia a favour. This is ridiculous if you consider Dr. Bawumia's commitment to our party and the amount of service he has rendered to the party," Atta Akyea emphasised during the event.

"At the Supreme Court, he stood alone and defended the NPP. As a lawyer, I know it is not easy to be in the dock, especially in such a high-profile case.

“That's when I truly gained immense respect for Dr. Bawumia and became convinced that God has blessed him,” he added.

Addressing the current dynamics within the party, Atta Akyea acknowledged that the candidates vying for the position are all qualified, many of whom he has strong personal connections with.

However, he firmly stated that Dr. Bawumia stands out as the most deserving and capable candidate to lead the NPP to victory in the crucial election 2024.

He stated, "I have five very good friends among the 10 people contesting and I go way back with some of them. But the truth is that Dr. Bawumia is most deserving and the best to lead us to victory."

Hon. Atta Akyea added that NPP faces a strong challenge by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"NDC has set a trap for us, hoping that we won't elect Dr. Bawumia. But let me tell you that if we don't elect Dr. Bawumia as our candidate, NPP will be humiliated in the next election," Atta Akyea warned, rallying the Abuakwa South constituents to wholeheartedly support Bawumia's candidacy.

In a final plea, Atta Akyea urged the NPP faithful to concentrate on the bigger goal—for a solid candidate capable of breaking the eight.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

