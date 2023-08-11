MCRC opens professional ADR training at Catholic University of Ghana

Dr Korang addressing the training

11.08.2023 LISTEN

The Marian Conflict Resolution Center (MCRC) of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has opened a five-day professional training on the effective and efficient use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for conflict resolution.

The training, underway at the university’s main campus at Fiapre, near Sunyani, is expected to empower participants drawn from public and private institutions and academia nationwide, with relevant skills and approaches in the use of ADR mechanisms.

This would empower them to become professional mediators, Dr Vida Korang, the Executive Director of the MCRC told the media in an interview on the sidelines of the training.

Established in 2011, she said the center had trained thousands of ADR practitioners and mediators nationwide, who were now competent in handling ADR cases in courts and other institutions.

Dr Korang highlighted the relevance of ADR in conflict resolution, saying mediators and practitioners played an integral role in promoting and sustaining national and global peace.

“So, professional training on ADR is really essential to build, strengthen and sustain peace at workplaces, homes and in the society,” she said.

The participants would be taken through topics such as understanding conflict, introduction to ADR, mediation and negotiation skills, communication in dispute resolution, mediation ethics, drafting and mediation agreement.

Dr Korang said the topics would further enhance the ability of the mediators in analyzing the stages leading to conflict situations and applied the right approaches and procedures in tackling them.

Professor Daniels Obeng Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor of the CUG, said peace remained essential and a prerequisite for improved job productivity and therefore inspired the participants to take the training seriously to acquire the required skills in conflict resolution.