Daboya Mankarigu NDC PC promises scholarship scheme for students as BECE ends

By Hafiz Iddrisu || Tamale
Education Daboya Mankarigu NDC PC promises scholarship scheme for students as BECE ends
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress in the Daboya Mankarigu Constituency has promised to give scholarships to brilliant but needy students in the constituency as the Basic Education Certificate Examination ends today Friday.

Hon Alhassan Shaibu Obei made the promise through the party's constituency secretary Hon Sidik Jabaru John.

In September 2017, the government implemented its much tauted Free Senior High School policy to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaian parents but much needs to be done as parents still have to buy mattress, chop boxes and a list of other things.

Hon Alhassan Shaibu Obei has promised to give scholarships to students who are able to score between aggregates 6 to 14 in his constituency.

The scholarship he said will take care of items not included in the free senior high school including a monthly stipend of two hundred Ghana Cedis, supply of all the textbooks necessary for the course and the purchase of the prospectus among others.

According to the MP, these form part of his intervention to develop the human resources in the constituency to accelerate growth.

The first batch of students he sponsored during his tenure as MP comprising eight on full scholarship and fifteen others on partial scholarships have graduated from various tertiary institutions this year.

"All these show the commitment Hon. Alhaji Lawyer Obei has in helping young people to realize their dreams and the human development of members of the Daboya/Mankarigu constituency," he stated.

Hon however cautioned them against the use of illicit drugs and social vices after school.

"We are in an era where drug abuse and promiscuity are rampant, the young people are hereby advised to live responsible lives and not do anything that will jeopardize their future as they await to go to senior high schools and other post-JHS institutions," he stated.

Hon Shaibu expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders for conducting the exams which was successful.

