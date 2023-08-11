Sam George clashes with US Ambassador Virginia Palmer over Ghana’s anti-gay bill

11.08.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has countered the argument by H.E Virginia Palmer, the US Ambassador to Ghana on how the country will lose investor confidence if the anti-gay bill is passed into law.

Speaking on the sidelines of the US-Ghana Business Expo, she said she hopes Ghanaians known for being tolerant and welcoming will not discriminate against LGBTQ+ groups.

She said discrimination will push away not only LGBTQ+ investors but other American companies as well.

“Ghana is a very welcoming, tolerant society, with lots of interreligious harmony, lots of ethnic harmony that makes Ghana strong and stable, and attractive for investments.

“I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQI Community. There is money to be made, and the color of your money is green or red but if there is discrimination or worse then that will send a signal to not just LGBTQ investors but other American companies that Ghana is less welcoming than I am telling people that it is now,” US Ambassador Virginia Palmer said in an interview on Thursday, August 10.

Reacting to this argument, Sam George says he is surprised this is coming from the US Ambassador to Ghana.

He wants the US Ambassador to understand that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable and viable democracy.

He adds in a post on Twitter that Ghana will welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.

Below is the full post of Sam George:

Dear Virginia Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, I have seen videos of your comments at the US-Ghana Business Summit.

You have expressed fears that investors from the US would not find Ghana attractive if we as Ghanaians uphold our values and reject the depravity of LGBTQI. I find that really surprising.

Are American investors looking to invest in a Country and with partners who have no values? I thought the basic test of a potential partner is integrity and values? Ghana as you know is very intolerant of religious extremism. Has that made American investors wary of Ghana as an intolerant investment destination?

Let me reassure you and the U.S. Embassy Ghana that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.

I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is NOT different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana's position.

Cheers to a mutually beneficial business relationship between 🇬🇭 and the 🇺🇸. 🦁🇬🇭