Covid-19 fight: 37 key players awarded in Obuasi

Some 37 frontline workers in the Obuasi Municipality who worked tirelessly to provide quality healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic have been honoured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Known as “The Presidential Awards,” each of the awardees received a certificate of recognition signed by the President.

The Presidential Awards was initiated by President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the exceptional role of frontline health workers across the country who braced the storm to provide exceptional services in the peak of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The awardees in the Obuasi Municipality were made up of nurses, midwives, doctors and environmental officers who played various roles in the fight.

They received a certificate of recognition, signed by the President as part of the 2023 Presidential Awards for COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

The Municipal Coordinating Director who represented the MCE to give the awards on behalf of the President said Obuasi was one of the hot spots identified during the outbreak of COVID-19 but through the selfless and dedicated efforts of frontline health workers, the virus was optimally contained.

He said the nation in its quest to appreciate the efforts decided to present them with the awards. "The President appreciates the efforts of our gallant frontline workers hence the award. I want to assure you that the nation recognizes your efforts and dedication to duty. I believe this will spur you to do more".

Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jecteh, the Medical Superintendent of the Obuasi Government Hospital who led the frontline workers to receive the awards expressed gratitude to the President for recognizing the efforts of the workers during the pandemic.

"We are grateful to the President and the nation for appreciating our works. was grateful that the highest office of the land had given credence to the milestones chalked by the gallant healthcare providers," he stated.

He gave the assurance that health workers in the Municipality would not rest on their oars but will continue to work assiduously to ensure residents were safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The awardees who spoke with the media were full of excitement, thanking the President for the honour. " We are happy our efforts have been appreciated by the first gentleman of the land. This will motivate us to continue to deliver on our mandate," Victor Nuamah, a Psychiatric nurse at the Obuasi Government Hospital said.