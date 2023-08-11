ModernGhana logo
Printing unlawful cash for reckless Akufo-Addo gov’t is criminal; Ernest Addison must go – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has slammed the Bank of Ghana (BoG), insisting that the Central Bank is responsible for the crisis the country finds itself in.

In a press release from the Minority on Thursday, August 10, it said it is an indisputable fact that the amount of monies printed by BOG for the ‘reckless’ Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government both in 2021 and 2022 far exceeds the legally acceptable threshold of 5% of the previous fiscal year’s total revenue.

The Minority explains that this the Bank did without cognizance of the legal duty imposed on the Governor of BOG to inform the Minister of Finance, who is required upon notification from the Governor of BOG to notify Parliament of the attainment of the 5% threshold and/or the setting of a new limit of government’s borrowing.

With these facts, the Minority says the Bank of Ghana engaged in a criminal offense that has now run the bank into bankruptcy.

“Indeed, the facts show that BOG acted as law unto itself by willfully engaging in the illegal printing of monies to finance the recklessness of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government both in 2021 and 2022.

“This illegal conduct of the Governor of BOG constitutes a criminal offense under section 67 of the Bank of Ghana Act and cannot be wished away by the flimsy justifications mounted by the Bank in the multiple press statements they have issued in the last couple of days,” parts of the Minority’s press release said.

In its release, the Minority concluded that BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, his deputies, and, the entire Board have failed the nation and must resign without delay to begin the process of saving the Central Bank.

