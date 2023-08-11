ModernGhana logo
11.08.2023 Headlines

Ghana is a very welcoming society; I hope it stays that way with the LGBTQ community — U.S Ambassador

Ghana is a very welcoming society; I hope it stays that way with the LGBTQ community — U.S Ambassador
11.08.2023

The anti-gay bill presently before Parliament has prompted a warning from the United States of America (U.S.A) ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer.

According to the U.S.A ambassador, the bill if passed into law will drive away LGBTQI investors and other American companies from Ghana.

In an interview with journalists in Accra, she said the country gains from maintaining its hospitality.

“Ghana is a very welcoming, tolerant society, with lots of interreligious harmony, lots of ethnic harmony that makes Ghana strong and stable, and attractive for investments.

“I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQI Community. There is money to be made, and the color of your money is green or red but if there is discrimination or worse then that will send a signal to not just LGBTQ investors but other American companies,” she stated on Thursday, August 10.

Her statement follows the World Bank's announcement that it will no longer issue fresh loans to Uganda due to the latter's contentious anti-LGBTQ law.

The World Bank announced on Tuesday that it will halt project financing while reviewing steps to safeguard sexual and gender minorities from prejudice and exclusion in its initiatives.

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values, we believe our vision to eradicate poverty on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality. This law undermines those efforts. Inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of our work around the world,” the World Bank said in a statement published by the Al Jazeera network.

Meanwhile, one of the sponsors of the anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said Ghana would not be disturbed by the action that the World Bank has taken against Uganda for passing the anti-gay bill into law.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi noted that the World Bank cannot blackmail African countries to accept the practice of homosexuality.

Speaking on the Midday news on TV3 Thursday, August 10, he stated “Ghana is not perturbed by what is happening in Uganda. In any case, the World Bank is a bank for all of us, it is not a bank of just a group of people.

“Africa has 54 nations and if the world bank wants to blackmail Africa into accepting LGBTQ, I think they are wrong, they are biting more than they can chew. We will not back down today, we will not back down tomorrow.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News Reporter

