2023 BECE: Afenyo Markin donates 2,000 math sets, food for BECE candidates in Efuttu Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin is confident candidates sitting for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Constituency will excel.

To play his part, the Deputy Majority Leader before the start of the exams distributed about over 2,000 maths sets to BECE candidates in all public and private Junior High Schools in the Constituency.

He also made provision for several buses to convey candidates from their homes to the various BECE centres to avoid lateness and absenteeism.

In addition, Alexander Afenyo Markin as part of his support for the BECE candidates in his Constituency made arrangements for food to be provided for all candidates sitting for the exams.

The gesture was to ensure candidates writing the exams in his Constituency have a sound mind and concentration.

To top it up, Alexander Afenyo Markin also distributed sanitary pads to girls writing the BECE in his Constituency.

The pupils sitting for the week-long exams this week are appreciative of the benevolence of the MP and have prayed for God’s immeasurable blessing upon him.

Meanwhile, the 2023 BECE which commenced on Monday, August 7, will end today, Friday, August 11.

Over 600,000 sat for this year’s BECE nationwide.