‘We prioritize road safety’ — MTN reacts after its vehicle allegedly crashes motor rider

MTN Ghana has released a statement responding to allegations that one of its vehicles crashed a motorcyclist on the Aburi Road.

The statement comes after videos of the alleged accident were shared widely on social media, sparking public outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 30 around 4:50pm near Peduase on the N4 highway.

According to accounts on social media, an MTN vehicle with license plate GS 8453-21 was driving in the opposite lane to avoid traffic. In the process, it collided head-on with a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Daniel Raphael Ndubuisi.

In their statement, MTN expressed deep regret over the incident and said both the motorcyclist and its driver are receiving medical care.

The company stated they are prioritizing the treatment of the victims, especially the motorcyclist who suffered critical injuries.

"We are committed to the immediate priority of ensuring that both victims are given the needed medical attention, considering the critical situation the motorbike rider is in," the statement read.

MTN noted that it has put in place measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all involved.

The telecommunication giant added that it is collaborating fully with the Ghana Police Service's investigation into the crash.

"MTN Ghana is committed to high standards of health and safety. We take road safety seriously and have strict rules on it and will ensure that the right thing is done in bringing this issue to conclusion once the police investigation is completed," the company stated.