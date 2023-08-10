ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Military intervention in Niger coup will be useless exercise; Akufo-Addo must not send Ghanaian soldiers – Asiedu Nketia

Headlines Military intervention in Niger coup will be useless exercise; Akufo-Addo must not send Ghanaian soldiers – Asiedu Nketia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has made a case why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not dare send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger to fight the military junta.

This follows the signals from the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) indicating that a military intervention will be initiated to restore democratic rule in Niger.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, any such intervention will be a useless exercise.

This is why he insists President Akufo-Addo must not send any Ghanaian soldier to take part in the military intervention.

“The Niger coup that they say Ghana should deploy military personnel – I’m telling President Nana Akufo-Addo and the entire Ghanaian populace that we should not participate in this useless exercise and play with the lives of our soldiers. They should not take any Ghanaian soldier to participate in the military exercise in Niger because it’s a completely useless exercise,” the NDC National Chairman said.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia continued, “Was ECOWAS not in West Africa and aware of the happenings that led to the coup d’etat in Niger? If a civilian subverts the will of the people, is that not a coup d’état? The fact that you were elected through election does not mean anything, so if you subvert the will of the people, that is a coup d’état. So if a soldier pulls a gun and stages a coup, there’s no difference between you and him.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has ordered its forces to be on standby for the proposed military intervention in Niger.

This comes hours after a meeting on Thursday, August 10.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Military intervention in Niger coup will be useless exercise; Akufo-Addo must not send Ghanaian soldiers – Asiedu Nketia Military intervention in Niger coup will be useless exercise; Akufo-Addo must no...

2 hours ago

Ghana must be wary of civil revolution rather than military takeovers – Speaker Bagbin Ghana must be wary of civil revolution rather than military takeovers – Speaker ...

2 hours ago

Tame inflation, GH60billion loss not excuse to shirk policy mandates – IMF tells BoG Tame inflation, GH¢60billion loss not excuse to shirk policy mandates – IMF tell...

2 hours ago

IMF justifies Bank of Ghanas GH60bn DDEP-induced loss IMF justifies Bank of Ghana’s GH¢60bn DDEP-induced loss

2 hours ago

Government gets 200 million to upscale coconut production and other tree crops for export Government gets $200 million to upscale coconut production and other tree crops ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo signs Book of Condolences for Konan Bdi Akufo-Addo signs Book of Condolences for Konan Bédié

2 hours ago

OSP heads to High Court to freeze Cecilia Dapaahs tainted properties, accounts OSP heads to High Court to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s “tainted properties”, account...

2 hours ago

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, centre, said the use of force against Niger's coup leaders would be 'a last resort'. By KOLA SULAIMON AFP W.African summit steps up threat of force against Niger coup leaders

5 hours ago

'Printer' Addison and his deputies attempt to justify GHS60.8billion loss should be held responsible — Ato Forson 'Printer' Addison and his deputies attempt to justify GHS60.8billion loss should...

5 hours ago

Your expenditure has put almost 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty —Mr. Benjamin Quashie slams BoG Your expenditure has put almost 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty — Mr. Benjamin Qu...

Just in....
body-container-line