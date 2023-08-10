Military intervention in Niger coup will be useless exercise; Akufo-Addo must not send Ghanaian soldiers – Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has made a case why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not dare send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger to fight the military junta.

This follows the signals from the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) indicating that a military intervention will be initiated to restore democratic rule in Niger.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, any such intervention will be a useless exercise.

This is why he insists President Akufo-Addo must not send any Ghanaian soldier to take part in the military intervention.

“The Niger coup that they say Ghana should deploy military personnel – I’m telling President Nana Akufo-Addo and the entire Ghanaian populace that we should not participate in this useless exercise and play with the lives of our soldiers. They should not take any Ghanaian soldier to participate in the military exercise in Niger because it’s a completely useless exercise,” the NDC National Chairman said.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia continued, “Was ECOWAS not in West Africa and aware of the happenings that led to the coup d’etat in Niger? If a civilian subverts the will of the people, is that not a coup d’état? The fact that you were elected through election does not mean anything, so if you subvert the will of the people, that is a coup d’état. So if a soldier pulls a gun and stages a coup, there’s no difference between you and him.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has ordered its forces to be on standby for the proposed military intervention in Niger.

This comes hours after a meeting on Thursday, August 10.