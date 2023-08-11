Banning tricycle operations will be serious national security threat - Hon Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed says banning tricycle operators in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region will be a serious national security threat.

The MP has observed that there are hundreds of youths making a living out of the tricycle business.

"So banning them outright from the Central Business District of Kumasi will render them jobless.

"Youth unemployment is already a security threat; fortunately the tricycle business has kept most of these youth active preventing them from engaging in social vices," he stated.

The MP was speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show Dwabrem on Thursday August 10, 2023, hosted by Prince Nii Ade (DOK Cash).

The KMA as part of efforts to decongest Kumasi City has banned the operations of tricycle activities in parts of the city.

Controversies surrounding the restriction of Pragyia riders in Kumasi appear to be far from over as hundreds of pragyia operators have vowed to embark on continuous demonstrations against the assembly.