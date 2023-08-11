Muntaka to file Private Member's Bill in Parliament to regulate pragyia operations

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has disclosed his intentions to introduce a Private Member's Bill in Parliament for the regulation of tricycles (Pragyia) in Ghana.

The MP believes legalizing the operations of 'pragyia' in Ghana will reduce the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

He observed that his decision was born out of the recent demonstrations by pragyia operators who have embarked on countless protests following a decision by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA to ban their operations in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

Speaking to Dr Cash on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show "Dwabrem", on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Hon. Muntaka said he will begin the process of introducing the bill in October when parliament resumes sitting.

"Authorities in Ghana sometimes behave like ostriches, they know the problem at hand but try to ignore it, because the pragyia passes through the port yet nobody is ready to talk about legalizing its operations.

"This pragyia is the main means of transportation for thousands of people in the country, it sometimes serves as an ambulance, so why would they pretend It is not there, who are they deceiving?" he quizzed.

The MP emphasized that he will fight to ensure the activities of pragyia are regulated.

He however urged the riders to be disciplined, law-abiding, and adhere to the motor traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents caused by their careless and reckless driving.

He urges them to also adhere to the directives by the Assembly and negotiate with leaders if the directives would affect their business in the Metropolis.