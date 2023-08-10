NUGS schedules September 9 for handing over ceremony at AICC

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has announced that the handing over ceremony of the old leadership will take place on September 9, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center.

“After extensive consideration, the committee unanimously agreed for the handing-over ceremony to be scheduled for the second week in September,” stated Joshua K. Opey, spokesperson for the NUGS Transition Team, in a press release on Wednesday, August 9.

The handing over ceremony will see newly elected NUGS national executives formally take over from their predecessors who are stepping down after completing their term.

Mr. Opey confirmed that the Accra International Conference Center will be in good shape to host the important event.

“The committee thanks all stakeholders for their continuous support,” he remarked in the statement.

A new crop of leadership has been elected to manage the affairs of the nation’s student body.

The elections took place during the 56th National Union of Ghana Students Delegate Congress, which was held at the University of Cape Coast on July 9, 2023.

The event saw Daniel Kyeremeh emerging as president-elect and Issahaque Ismail Tuchesung emerging as General Secretary elect among many others.

As the most prominent student organization in Ghana, NUGS has historically played a key role in national affairs and student advocacy.