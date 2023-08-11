Stay away from Tiktok, Facebook — Sanitation Minister urges WASSCE candidates

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has advised candidates writing this year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to stay away from social media and on their books to pass the exams well.

“This is not the time to stay on Tiktok and Facebook because the WASCCE determines your academic career and success”, Dr Prempeh stated when she inaugurated a girl’s hostel for the Yamfo Anglican Senior High Schools in the Tano North Municipality.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency lobbied for the construction of the 100-bed capacity hostel furnished with 300 bunk beds and mattresses.

The Minister told the candidates the government and their parents had invested much into their SHS education hence the need for them to pass the exams well to justify such investments.

“Try as much as possible to learn and pass your exams to make President Nana Akufo-Addo proud for introducing the FSHS. Don’t allow social media to take your time because that would affect your performance”, Dr Prempeh stated.

The Minister said the implementation of the FSHS had benefited over 1.2 million children nationwide, and stressed the government's commitment to strengthen the programme to benefit more children.