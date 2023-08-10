We’ve not disclosed any figures in Cecilia Dapaah’s frozen bank accounts – OSP debunk reports

10.08.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has refuted recent media reports indicating some amounts of money in the frozen bank accounts of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Various news outlets had reported that the OSP uncovered $5 million and GH¢48 million in Dapaah's Prudential Bank accounts, as well as GH¢1 million in investments and ¢700,000 in cash in her Société Generale account.

However, the anti-graft agency has clarified that it has not released any details on the balances in Dapaah's frozen accounts, describing the figures circulating in the media as false.

The agency has cautioned the public against speculation and urged patience as it conducts thorough probes into the matter.

In a public notice on Thursday, August 10, the OSP stated "The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has not disclosed or revealed any information or details in respect of the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which are under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor."

"The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP," the notice added.