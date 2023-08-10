ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2023 Headlines

We’ve not disclosed any figures in Cecilia Dapaah’s frozen bank accounts – OSP debunk reports

Weve not disclosed any figures in Cecilia Dapaahs frozen bank accounts – OSP debunk reports
10.08.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has refuted recent media reports indicating some amounts of money in the frozen bank accounts of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Various news outlets had reported that the OSP uncovered $5 million and GH¢48 million in Dapaah's Prudential Bank accounts, as well as GH¢1 million in investments and ¢700,000 in cash in her Société Generale account.

However, the anti-graft agency has clarified that it has not released any details on the balances in Dapaah's frozen accounts, describing the figures circulating in the media as false.

The agency has cautioned the public against speculation and urged patience as it conducts thorough probes into the matter.

In a public notice on Thursday, August 10, the OSP stated "The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has not disclosed or revealed any information or details in respect of the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which are under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor."

"The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP," the notice added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GHS60billion loss: Youve added no value to minority caucus yet attack BoG with poor grammar —Kwamena Duncan slams Ato Forson GHS60billion loss: ‘You’ve added no value to minority caucus yet attack BoG with...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: MTN vehicle allegedly using opposite lane to escape traffic crashes motorcyclist VIDEO: MTN vehicle allegedly using opposite lane to escape traffic crashes motor...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director NDC politicizing everything without thinking about Ghanaians — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian musician and social critic Even God supervised election between Jacob and Esau was rigged; no loose guard –...

3 hours ago

60bn loss: You collapsed banks for mismanagement, instead of committing suicide you're still at post — A Plus ₵60bn loss: You collapsed banks for mismanagement, instead of committing suicide...

4 hours ago

Your term in office worse than Mahama — KKD jabs Akufo-Addo Your term in office worse than Mahama — KKD jabs Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

'Pliant' Ernest Addison using DDEP, 'incompetent' Ofori-Atta using covid-19 as cover up for the economy mess —Mahama 'Pliant' Ernest Addison using DDEP, 'incompetent' Ofori-Atta using covid-19 as c...

4 hours ago

BoG in current crisis due to illegal, criminal printing of money for reckless Akufo-Addo govt – Sammy Gyamfi BoG in current crisis due to illegal, criminal printing of money for reckless Ak...

4 hours ago

Takoradi: Man commits suicide over heartbreak after girlfriend leaves him for another man Takoradi: Man commits suicide over heartbreak after girlfriend leaves him for an...

4 hours ago

MPs are suffering; the job is not as glamorous as it seems — Anthony Nukpenu MPs are suffering; the job is not as glamorous as it seems — Anthony Nukpenu

Just in....
body-container-line