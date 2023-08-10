ModernGhana logo
Stop blaming NPP for living a champagne life on palm wine budget — Presidential Staffer slams Kafui Danku

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has hit back at actress Kafui Danku after she blamed the NPP government for GHS1000 she was charged at a salon in East Legon for braiding her hair.

The actress had taken to social media to vent her anger and frustration over the poor service she received at the salon despite paying higher.

"I blame the NPP government for all this," she stated in her viral Facebook post on Thursday, August 10.

In reaction, a Presidential staffer clapped back at the actress, telling her to "stop living a champagne life on a palm wine budget."

Mr. Buabeng maintained the thespian has only herself to blame for choosing an expensive salon with her low budget.

"No one put a gun to your head to go to that salon. You can get nice braids at a salon close to your house for less," Mr Buabeng responded.

"The NPP government can't be blamed for your wannabe display of opulent lifestyle,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

