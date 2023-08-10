ModernGhana logo
10.08.2023 Social News

Takoradi: Man commits suicide over heartbreak after girlfriend leaves him for another man

There has been a suicide incident at Eshiem, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

A young man believed to be in his mid-20s has taken his own life over what residents say relates to matters of love.

Identified as Clement, checks have revealed that he works with a tile manufacturing company in Eshiem.

Confirming the suicide, Nana Kofi, spokesperson of the Chief of the community said the matter has been reported to the Police for investigations.

“I was home when a farmer came to inform me that he has spotted a dead body in his rubber farm. We followed him to the farm and realized the young man has committed suicide by hanging on one of the rubber trees. We informed the police and they came for the dead body which had already decomposed,” the Chief said in an interview with Connect FM.

The body of the deceased was found days after he went missing.

Before his disappearance, he reportedly told friends that he will take his life due to the treatment he is getting from a girlfriend he has spent so much money on.

After the lady left him for another man, the threats to take his own life worsened but his friends reportedly did not take it seriously.

“The information we have is that he has been complaining about the attitude of his girlfriend for some time now. He has been complaining to his friends that after spending on the lady, she has jilted him for another man. He has been telling his friends about his plans to commit suicide because of the lady but nobody took him seriously until his lifeless body was found hanging on the tree,” Nana Kofi added.

The family of the deceased, his friends, and residents are shocked after learning that Clement has taken his life.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
