VIDEO: MTN vehicle allegedly using opposite lane to escape traffic crashes motorcyclist

A video circulating online has an MTN Ghana’s vehicle colliding with a motorcyclist after using the opposite lane to escape heavy traffic on the Aburi road.

The video was shared on Twitter today, August 10 by Ghanaian blogger and road safety advocate Kobby Kyei.

He alleges that on July 30 around 4:50pm, a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Daniel Raphael Ndubuisi was crashed by an MTN vehicle with license plate GS 8453-21.

According to Kobby Kyei, the MTN driver moved from his lane on the dual carriageway to the oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the motor rider.

The blogger noted that the incident has been reported to the Ghana Police Service and they hope the victim receives justice.

The motor rider is currently undergoing multiple surgeries for the injuries he sustained.